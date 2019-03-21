Version error uploading an updated EX4 into Market
I resolved the issue. I had to manually delete the EX4 file and let MT4 compile the mq4 by refreshing the navigator window.
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I am getting the following error when trying to upload version 3.91 of my EA. Is this a bug or am I not setting the version correctly in my EA? Thanks