Stop/Cancel VPS

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Hallo people

How do i stop my VPS service totally...

 
Read this small thread: Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
 
Sergey Golubev:
Read this small thread: Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another

It does not allow me, wants me to subscribe again on payment screen

 
andrecv:

It does not allow me, wants me to subscribe again on payment screen

Go to your profile - Hosting to see your VPS.
If you see your VPS so you can stop it or move it.

 
andrecv:

Hallo people

How do i stop my VPS service totally...

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


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