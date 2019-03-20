Close positions opened from signal
Flavio Bongiovanni:
Hi to all, I need to know if it is possible to configure the signal in a way that I can close manually the positions opened by a signal and don't permit to the signal to re-open automatically.
Thanks
The only way to do that, is to: Supend, first the signal subscription in order to stop the signal copying system from re-opening the positions upon synchronization.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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Hi to all, I need to know if it is possible to configure the signal in a way that I can close manually the positions opened by a signal and don't permit to the signal to re-open automatically.
Thanks