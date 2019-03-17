Help! :) Why is this not compiling?
Oh no, it's a new coder... :D
Embed your robot in the post using code tags, see the </> icon in the editor panel.
lippmaje:ha yeah I'm sure you get 100s like me
Embed your robot in the post using code tags, see the </> icon in the editor panel.
Oh no, it's a new coder... :D
Embed your robot in the post using code tags, see the </> icon in the editor panel.
HenryJack:OK posted it..
ha yeah I'm sure you get 100s like me
ha yeah I'm sure you get 100s like me
int Trade = GetTotalOpenTrades(); Print("*** Our Total number of Trades: ", Trades);
int Trades = GetTotalOpenTrades(); Print("*** Our Total number of Trades: ", Trades);
if ( GetTotalOpenTrades() < MaxTrade )
if ( GetTotalOpenTrades() < MaxTrades )
int TotolTrades = 0; // // TotolTrades = (TotalTrades +1);
int TotalTrades = 0; // // TotalTrades = (TotalTrades +1);
Make sure that you use the correct variable name after you have declared them
HenryJack:What's the compiler output?
OK done..
OK done..
#property strict string BotName = "JHB Robot"; int Magic = 1234; int MaxTrades = 1; double LotsToTrade = 2.0; double StopLoss = 3700; double ProfitTarget = 280.00; int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } // This runs on every single tick void OnTick() { double SlowMovingAverage = iMA(NULL, 0, 250, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); double FastMovingAverage = iMA(NULL, 0, 145, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); //Print("***** Slow Moving Average: ", SlowMovingAverage); int Trades = GetTotalOpenTrades(); Print("*** Our Total number of Trades: ", Trades); if ( GetTotalOpenTrades() < MaxTrades ) { // do nothing } } int GetTotalOpenTrades() { int TotolTrades = 0; // Loop through open orders and add them to TotalTrades for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal(); t++) { if(OrderSelect(t, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber() != Magic) continue; if(OrderCloseTime() != 0) continue; TotolTrades = (TotalTrades +1); } } return TotalTrades; }
I made some fixes and now I get less errors but I still
see error report for
line 60 and 65
Only 2 errors now...
You need to be precise on the variable names as Keith said. Replace 'TotolTrades' with 'TotalTrades' and give it a go.
int TotalTrades = 0;
TotalTrades = (TotalTrades +1);
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
New coder here
I thought I had everything right but obviously not as it's not compiling.
If anyone can find the error I would love it.
Thanks.
The file is attached as well...