Help! :) Why is this not compiling?

New comment
  
#property strict

string BotName = "JHB Robot";
int Magic = 1234;
int MaxTrades = 1;

double LotsToTrade = 2.0;
double StopLoss = 3700;
double ProfitTarget = 280.00;


int OnInit()
  {

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {

   
  }
  

// This runs on every single tick 
void OnTick()
{
   double SlowMovingAverage = iMA(NULL, 0, 250, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
   double FastMovingAverage = iMA(NULL, 0, 145, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);   
   //Print("***** Slow Moving Average: ", SlowMovingAverage);
   
   
   int Trade = GetTotalOpenTrades();
   Print("*** Our Total number of Trades: ", Trades);
   
   if ( GetTotalOpenTrades() < MaxTrade )
   {
      // do nothing
      
      }
   
}



int GetTotalOpenTrades()
{
    int TotolTrades = 0;
    
    // Loop through open orders and add them to TotalTrades
    for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal(); t++)
    {
    
       if(OrderSelect(t, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
       {
          if(OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue;
          if(OrderMagicNumber() != Magic) continue;
          if(OrderCloseTime() != 0) continue;
          
          TotolTrades = (TotalTrades +1);
          
       }
   }
   
   return TotalTrades;
}         
    
    

Hi all,


New coder here


I thought I had everything right but obviously not as it's not compiling. 

If anyone can find the error I would love it.   


Thanks. 


The file is attached as well...



    

    


Files:
JHB_ROBOT_NWS.mq4  2 kb
 

Oh no, it's a new coder... :D

Embed your robot in the post using code tags, see the </> icon in the editor panel.

 
lippmaje:

Oh no, it's a new coder... :D

Embed your robot in the post using code tags, see the </> icon in the editor panel.

ha yeah I'm sure you get 100s like me 
 
HenryJack:
ha yeah I'm sure you get 100s like me 
OK posted it..
  
   int Trade = GetTotalOpenTrades();
   Print("*** Our Total number of Trades: ", Trades);
 int Trades = GetTotalOpenTrades();
   Print("*** Our Total number of Trades: ", Trades);

if ( GetTotalOpenTrades() < MaxTrade )
if ( GetTotalOpenTrades() < MaxTrades )


int TotolTrades = 0;
//
//

 TotolTrades = (TotalTrades +1);
int TotalTrades = 0;
//
//

TotalTrades = (TotalTrades +1);

Make sure that you use the correct variable name after you have declared them
 
HenryJack:
OK done..
What's the compiler output?
  
#property strict

string BotName = "JHB Robot";
int Magic = 1234;
int MaxTrades = 1;

double LotsToTrade = 2.0;
double StopLoss = 3700;
double ProfitTarget = 280.00;


int OnInit()
  {

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {

   
  }
  

// This runs on every single tick 
void OnTick()
{
   double SlowMovingAverage = iMA(NULL, 0, 250, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
   double FastMovingAverage = iMA(NULL, 0, 145, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);   
   //Print("***** Slow Moving Average: ", SlowMovingAverage);
   
   
   int Trades = GetTotalOpenTrades();
   Print("*** Our Total number of Trades: ", Trades);
   
   if ( GetTotalOpenTrades() < MaxTrades )
   {
      // do nothing
      
      }
   
}



int GetTotalOpenTrades()
{
    int TotolTrades = 0;
    
    // Loop through open orders and add them to TotalTrades
    for (int t=0; t<OrdersTotal(); t++)
    {
    
       if(OrderSelect(t, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
       {
          if(OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue;
          if(OrderMagicNumber() != Magic) continue;
          if(OrderCloseTime() != 0) continue;
          
          TotolTrades = (TotalTrades +1);
          
       }
   }
   
   return TotalTrades;
}         
    
    
 

I made some fixes and now I get less errors but I still 

see error report for 

line 60 and 65

 
 
Only 2 errors now...
 

You need to be precise on the variable names as Keith said. Replace 'TotolTrades' with 'TotalTrades' and give it a go.

int TotalTrades = 0;
TotalTrades = (TotalTrades +1);
12
New comment