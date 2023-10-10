Change VPS will affect EA activations?
Are you talking about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5?
Changing the VPS server?
As far as I know (from MQL5 VPS Rules) -
Products purchased at the Market do not require additional activation for working in the Virtual terminal. The number of a purchased Product's available activations is not decreased.
As to changing VPS server inside MQL5 VPS service - no idea, but it may be same: activations are not decreased.
And what happens, if I purchased product, I had e.g. 5 activations, I used them let's say on different computers (not mql5 vps) and now I am left with 0.
Can I now use MQL5 VPS or do I need to have at least 1 activation left for this?
I'm asking because if MQL5 VPS does not decrease activations, theorethically it shall be also possible with 0 (for purchased products)? or not?
And what happens, if I purchased product, I had e.g. 5 activations, I used them let's say on different computers (not mql5 vps) and now I am left with 0.
Can I now use MQL5 VPS or do I need to have at least 1 activation left for this?
I'm asking because if MQL5 VPS does not decrease activations, theorethically it shall be also possible with 0 (for purchased products)? or not?
You need at least 1 activation in order to install your purchase.
I see.
Which means there is not much difference to own server, where you need to install at least once and then you can have multiple MT4 terminals your own server, without using new activation
For MQL5 VPS no, for other VPS services you will an extra activation for a product installation on a new server.
Hi Eleni,
If I bought an US$1000 EA, and then later I upgraded my non-MQL5 VPS, meaning running my MT4/5 terminals a new non-MQL5 VPS, I would need to pay another 1000 for activation?
If this is the case, it's quite a bummer.
Would you kindly clarify this?
Thank you
Hi Eleni,
If I bought an US$1000 EA, and then later I upgraded my non-MQL5 VPS, meaning running my MT4/5 terminals a new non-MQL5 VPS, I would need to pay another 1000 for activation?
If this is the case, it's quite a bummer.
Would you kindly clarify this?
Thank you
Each purchase comes with a number of activations no lower than 5, you can check how many activations you have remaining here:
I live in the USA and we don't have MT5 unfortunately I made a mistake and purchased a VPS for MT5 instead of MT4. How do I change this? Or can I use it for MT4?
No, you can't use your MT5 MQL5 VPS for MT4, but you can cancel your subscription and the remaining time of your MT5 MQL5 VPS will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
Then you can register a new MQL5 VPS for your MT4 account and you will see these some thousands free minutes waiting for you at the left side of the subscription plans options.
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