I need suggestion to close the transaction while in profit for Expert
you can add a function that close a position after a certain amount of pips or bars if is in profit ;
one of my EA after 30 Bars close the position if is losing and if is in profit has a Break even
you should test something similar and see how it goes
Maria Erica Costagliola:
you can add a function that close a position after a certain amount of pips or bars if is in profit ;
one of my EA after 30 Bars close the position if is losing and if is in profit has a Break even
you should test something similar and see how it goes
Thank you Maria. Sound like good. I will try.
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This is my M1 scalper expert's 3 month result. You can see big drawdowns. (I tested with commission and Dukascopy variable spreads)
Examples of loss positions:
Is there an indicator to add to the robot for close the positions in profit?