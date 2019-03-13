I need suggestion to close the transaction while in profit for Expert

New comment
 

This is my M1 scalper expert's 3 month result. You can see big drawdowns. (I tested with commission and Dukascopy variable spreads)



Examples of loss positions:


The robot expects the RSI to come to the oversold/overbougt zones in the M1 chart and use 490 pips trailing stop. Most trades make profit in first 5-10 minutes but then stop with loss before EA take the profit. 


Is there an indicator to add to the robot for close the positions in profit?



 

you can add a function that close a position after a certain amount of pips or bars if is in profit ;

one of my EA after 30 Bars close the position if is losing and if is in profit has a Break even


you should test something similar and see how it goes

 
Maria Erica Costagliola:

you can add a function that close a position after a certain amount of pips or bars if is in profit ;

one of my EA after 30 Bars close the position if is losing and if is in profit has a Break even


you should test something similar and see how it goes

Thank you Maria. Sound like good. I will try. 

New comment