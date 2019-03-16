Get entrysignal from a graphical overlay of 2 indicators in same indicatorwindow
Hi programmers
Need some advice for my ea development in mql4 :)
What i need is an entrytrigger from a cross of two indicators in the same indicatorwindow.
In my case im trying to figure out, how i can get values from two indicators to check a cross of CCI eg. upwards over the zero line of OsMA.
The problem is that the zero level of OsMA has always another level then eg. the zero level of the CCI.
If i use iCustom for OsMA i get its level, and for CCI its own level, but with those doubles i cannot check a crossover.
Has anyone an idea, how to do that?
Hi,
Without code anything you can put 2 macd or more in the same subwindow. slide them in the same subwindow. set them like this.
choice for exemple entries in 5 or 15 minutes and multiply the other like that.
base=12/26/9 for M5 and the second at M15 so 15/5= 3 ->> so 3*12 and 3*26 and 3*9 (the last can stay at 9 if you like) and so on for M30 ->> 30/5=6 so 6*12 and 6*26 and 9*9 and .........
change color for each new MACD you add. you will see that they are not synchro at 0 so use the scale choice a midlle and copy that to the other MACD and will see that they will be now synchro at zer0
another way is to use a MACD that I will attach to that email
it is like 3 MACD and the scale is already done , no more to do only choice from where you will launch your trade , use it with EMA and bollinger band at differente time like MACD from m5 or M15 muliply the base to get the others in the same chart. very usefull with macd. kumo ichimoku can be use in tye same way too.
Mt5 has a autoscale in it if you overlay different or same indicator.
but check often in H1 /H4 /Daily or week to know the true direction and if there is a trend or may be you are in arange without know that. more clues you will have more predict for an entry will give you a good result.
make a copie of your mt4 and launch 2 sessions: demo and live to launch your trade. first try with the demo because often a true trend will run for a long time.
With MACD you will be able to understand why there is a range, because the biggest time frame is not synchro with the small time frame, when a breakout goes often a big pull back will be, because a lot of line are not synchro, but somtimes you will see a trend like a rocket because Daily, H4 and H1 are in the same synchro(time when they will break :))
take time to entry, there are so much curency and stock on the market, try to scan more possible to find the best conditions to launch your trend.
okay hope that will help you a litle bit.
have a nice day so try if you like the special MACD and a gift my coding canvas clock to know when to check the start for a trend often at 4.00 or each hour, after 4.15 or 4.45 and 4.50 and 4.20 and 4.10 if it doesn"t start at 4.00. check your chart time is very important.
I did create a multi color background with 256 level of transparency and lore things to come but I think I will sell it to do some money to get maths books :)) great things to come for that indicator
Bye
Laurent
Hi programmers
Need some advice for my ea development in mql4 :)
What i need is an entrytrigger from a cross of two indicators in the same indicatorwindow.
In my case im trying to figure out, how i can get values from two indicators to check a cross of CCI eg. upwards over the zero line of OsMA.
The problem is that the zero level of OsMA has always another level then eg. the zero level of the CCI.
If i use iCustom for OsMA i get its level, and for CCI its own level, but with those doubles i cannot check a crossover.
Has anyone an idea, how to do that?
Normalize values of both indicators - for example use 100/-100 for max/min and recalculate values accordingly so they fit the common scale.
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Hi programmers
Need some advice for my ea development in mql4 :)
What i need is an entrytrigger from a cross of two indicators in the same indicatorwindow.
In my case im trying to figure out, how i can get values from two indicators to check a cross of CCI eg. upwards over the zero line of OsMA.
The problem is that the zero level of OsMA has always another level then eg. the zero level of the CCI.
If i use iCustom for OsMA i get its level, and for CCI its own level, but with those doubles i cannot check a crossover.
Has anyone an idea, how to do that?