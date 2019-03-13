[BUG] CopyHigh, iHigh and rates.high returning open price ?
hello guys,i wrote a simple code to get the High of the current candle but it gives me the open price instead.
why all the methods are returning the open price instead the High ?
is it a bug or i'm doing something wrong ?
build 2007
25 feb 2019
If you provide your code at the beginning of a candle then all the prices (Open, High, Low, Close) are the same because the candle contains just one price. But if you check the prices on the chart you get prices from a finished candle.
If you provide your code at the beginning of a candle then all the prices (Open, High, Low, Close) are the same because the candle contains just one price. But if you check the prices on the chart you get prices from a finished candle.
you are right, big mistake of mine.
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hello guys,i wrote a simple code to get the High of the current candle but it gives me the open price instead.
why all the methods are returning the open price instead the High ?
is it a bug or i'm doing something wrong ?
build 2007
25 feb 2019