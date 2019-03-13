Chart Window Question

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Why am I only able to view any currency pair back to Feb 22 or 25?

Is it possible to view charting from last year?

 
It's up to your broker to serve you with historical data. You can download MT5 from here to get more of it.
 
1stTilt:

Why am I only able to view any currency pair back to Feb 22 or 25?

Is it possible to view charting from last year?

If you are using MT4 so use the following procedure: 

How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair - the post #932 

If you are using MT5 so it is related to your broker (basicly - you will not have this issue in case of MT5 for example).

 

Also - check - how many bars is allowed to be on the chart, and you can change this number - 

In case of D1 timeframed chart: 1 bar = 1 day;

W1 chart (weekly chart): 1 bar = 1 week.

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