Can't subscribe

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[Deleted]  

Hello, when I try to copy a signal who uses MT4, it download MT5setup.exe and it is said "javascrip:void"false" also on my navigator.

I tried to use Chrome and Microsoft Edge but it is the same. It worked last week. I know I can subscribe directly on MT4 but there isn't all signals.

Thank you

Files:
Java.png  6 kb
 
Are you trying to download and install MT4?
If yes so download MT4 (to install) directly from the broker's webpage.
[Deleted]  

I have already installed MT4 from my broker's webpage,

I am just trying to subscribe to a signal but it does not redirrect me to MT4, it download "mt5setup.exe" instead

 
Drindrin:

I have already installed MT4 from my broker's webpage,

I am just trying to subscribe to a signal but it does not redirrect me to MT4, it download "mt5setup.exe" instead

Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
What 's the problem here please help
[Deleted]  

I finally succeed by downloading again MT4. So the link by mql5 works but the "search" in MT4 doesn't work for me.

Thank you for your answers

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