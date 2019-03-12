Can't subscribe
Are you trying to download and install MT4?
If yes so download MT4 (to install) directly from the broker's webpage.
If yes so download MT4 (to install) directly from the broker's webpage.
I have already installed MT4 from my broker's webpage,
I am just trying to subscribe to a signal but it does not redirrect me to MT4, it download "mt5setup.exe" instead
Drindrin:
I have already installed MT4 from my broker's webpage,
I am just trying to subscribe to a signal but it does not redirrect me to MT4, it download "mt5setup.exe" instead
Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
I finally succeed by downloading again MT4. So the link by mql5 works but the "search" in MT4 doesn't work for me.
Thank you for your answers
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Hello, when I try to copy a signal who uses MT4, it download MT5setup.exe and it is said "javascrip:void"false" also on my navigator.
I tried to use Chrome and Microsoft Edge but it is the same. It worked last week. I know I can subscribe directly on MT4 but there isn't all signals.
Thank you