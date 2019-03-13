MetaTester-2' start failed due service error [ (1627)]
Look at the following thread: local network farm agent wont work
there are others members tell agent tester not work since few days maybe you have server problem.
always no reply from the technical support since 48hours Open, Start: 2019.03.11 14:11, #2295641
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Good morning i have a big problem, i can work 2 tester agent in metatester buut others agents in stopped and i have a erreor message in log file: MetaTester-2' start failed due service error [ (1627)]
i don't find any discussion in the forum and on google if someone have a solution thank you.
I have already desinstall application delete all repertory reboot my computer reinstall and always same problem.