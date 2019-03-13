MetaTester-2' start failed due service error [ (1627)]

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Good morning i have a big problem, i can work 2 tester agent in metatester buut others agents in stopped and i have a erreor message in log file: MetaTester-2' start failed due service error [ (1627)]

i don't find any discussion in the forum and on google if someone have a solution thank you.


I have already desinstall application delete all repertory reboot my computer reinstall and always same problem.

 
Look at the following thread: local network farm agent wont work
 
there are others members tell agent tester not work since few days maybe you have server problem.
 

always no reply from the technical support since 48hours OpenStart: 2019.03.11 14:11#2295641

Why?

 

metatester screenshot

metatester log files

the 3 metatester connected have no task and no see last active days and the others in stopped don't want work sorry for my english.

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