Are Trading pairs limited in the demo accounts?
I recently opened a demo account on metatrader4 and can't seem to find as many pairs as I'd like to trade. It seems I'm also forced to keep certain pairs on my list that I don't want to use. I've gone into the symbols and opened the drop down menu's looking for specific pairs and was unable to find all the ones I wanted and was also not able to remove a lot of the ones they start you off with.
- Trading charts
- Unable to load Live Charts or add Symbols in the watch list
- Can anyone tell me what this BS is on Mt4 with not being able to put limit orders 20 points near the current price?
1stTilt:
I recently opened a demo account on metatrader4 and can't seem to find as many pairs as I'd like to trade. It seems I'm also forced to keep certain pairs on my list that I don't want to use. I've gone into the symbols and opened the drop down menu's looking for specific pairs and was unable to find all the ones I wanted and was also not able to remove a lot of the ones they start you off with.
I recently opened a demo account on metatrader4 and can't seem to find as many pairs as I'd like to trade. It seems I'm also forced to keep certain pairs on my list that I don't want to use. I've gone into the symbols and opened the drop down menu's looking for specific pairs and was unable to find all the ones I wanted and was also not able to remove a lot of the ones they start you off with.
It depends on the broker (there are a lot of brokers, and all of them are proposing demo accounts and proposing the pairs to trade).
Ask the broker to add more pairs, or open demo account with the other broker.
Example - this is my MT4:
This is my MT5:
And I am using MetaQuotes-Demo to update Metatrader to more higher build (because all updates for Metatrader is going from MetaQuotes-Demo account).
Thank you
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