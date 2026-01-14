Copy trade and paste
Hi Alberto,
I am a novice trader and i would like to explore copy trade and paste,
Where would you recommend i start?
I know there are some product in the market of the community, the plugin is separated in two part , one do the copy , and one is a receiver.
They put you the sender for free, but they sell you the receiver for money .
Im trying to understand if there is a free way at least for do it only in one computer, from one account mt5 to another mt5.
Im not ready to pay only for do experiments
Hope somebody will answer
I'm trying to start experiments with copy trading.
I'd like in my pc to do automatically copy and paste from 1 MT5 account to other.
I know that there is a resources from the community , but is for money.
Can tell me somebody if there is other function giving the same result or an easy way for do it ?
For example, maybe mt5 save the orders somewhere and i just can do fisically copy and paste or any other way?
Thanks for any advises
Alberto
I found one thread with some procedure ... I am not sure - it is legal or not sorry (amnd I did not try it).
Anyway -
----------------
share this signal for free with just a few people - read this thread
Hi sergey ,
Im talking more about something like this. Because at real im going only do experiment in my pc with different terminals .
I mean copy from an account , to another account in the same computer.
[...]
This is an example.
There are different products, but they give you the copier for free, but you must pay the receiver for get the result.
Alberto
Legal or illegal will depend on which country you are. USA makes a big deal of everything sometimes while many other countries do not even care.
To copy trades from one source account to many slaves account, just look into the market section and search for trade copier. There will be plenty of options.
Discussion about the Market products is prohibited on the forum sorry.
You can use this link in search (this one) - it should be some copier and receiver .. or client and master ...(for free).
Anyone who wants to copy must pay a minimum of $30 per month. Those are the rules here.
Here is merely one free trade copier on GitHub.
There are 3 or 4 more free copiers with different capabilities on GitHub as well.
