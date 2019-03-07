new signal - page 2
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you're wrong. speaking about cdcs 2
You started this signal yesterday -
and no any trades were closed yesterday and today -
so - it was right: "Subscription will be enabled when trading starts"
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Besides, as far as I know - they will need some trades ... I have no idea how many trades open/closed but it is related to the open/close trades after the signal was created (I mean: the automatic robot is taking the history of the account into comsideration but not much).