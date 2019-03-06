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Unsupported filling mode again
Rashid Umarov, 2017.10.16 14:57
You should check allowed filling mode, see sample in the help https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#symbol_filling_mode
And read this small thread for more information -
Unsupported filling mode again
Unsupported filling mode again
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HI
What is the meaning of this error?
2019.03.06 08:33:24.453 Trades '155217': failed exchange buy 255.00 سرچشمه at 3948 [Unsupported filling mode]