Extracting value from indicator using iCustom function

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Hi MQL community,

I'm trying to extract the median line color value from the PZ _MarketProfile indicator using the iCustom function.

Here is a screenshot of the input parameters:

input parameters

Can one of you guys please put me on the right track.

Thanks,

Tim

 
Can you see the desired buffer value in the data window ?
 

Hi Marco,

Thanks for the quick response,

Yes, I can.

Here's a screenshot if that helps.

Thanks, Tim

median value

 
I mean can you see the levels in the data window (Ctrl+D) 
 

no, just on the chart. Does the value need to be in the data window to extract it, or is there another way?

Thanks, Tim

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