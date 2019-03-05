Extracting value from indicator using iCustom function
Can you see the desired buffer value in the data window ?
Hi Marco,
Thanks for the quick response,
Yes, I can.
Here's a screenshot if that helps.
Thanks, Tim
I mean can you see the levels in the data window (Ctrl+D)
no, just on the chart. Does the value need to be in the data window to extract it, or is there another way?
Thanks, Tim
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Hi MQL community,
I'm trying to extract the median line color value from the PZ _MarketProfile indicator using the iCustom function.
Here is a screenshot of the input parameters:
Can one of you guys please put me on the right track.
Thanks,
Tim