Signal is not copied
- EA doesn't work on MQL5 VPS
- VPS not working
- I want to increase the lot size when copying signals
Do check here to make sure you are not missing anything
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
- www.mql5.com
Do check here to make sure you are not missing anything
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
it would be usefull if you provided some information.
How about you restart your Metatrader Terminal. Then see if it works, if not, then post a screenshot of the Journal Log. Journal is the last tab.
The message will be displayed forever
Check the procedure about how to subscribe to the signal with VPS - just in case you missed something -
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How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
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Besides, if something does not work so you may see it on Virtual Platform Logs (and the developers can see the error too if you will upload log file to the thread) - how to get this VPS log? read this one - Virtual Platform Logs
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
The developers (the service desk) can not see/watch your Metatrader (they can not go inside your Metatrader to check possible errors).
They can check everything using log files (in case you published log files).
Because using log files - they can see: which VPS server, did you provide migration/synchronization or not, and more and more.
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Besides, if something does not work so you may see it on Virtual Platform Logs (and the developers can see the error too if you will upload log file to the thread) - how to get this VPS log? read this one - Virtual Platform Logs
- www.metatrader5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257
But no one will check anything without log files (you should publish VPS log files from VPS journal as a txt file for them to check).
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