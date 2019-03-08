Signal is not copied

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Signals purchased today are not copied.
I purchase many times so far, so I know the procedure.
Does anyone understand?
 
Hiroki Sygano:
Signals purchased today are not copied.
I purchase many times so far, so I know the procedure.
Does anyone understand?

Do check here to make sure you are not missing anything 


https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

How to Subscribe to Trading Signals
How to Subscribe to Trading Signals
  • www.mql5.com
The Signals service allows users to connect to any signal and automatically copy trades of professional traders. Thousands of signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are available in the service. Read the article to learn how easy it is to subscribe, and how to choose the best option among the variety of available signals. How to Choose a...
 
Hakim Precious:

Do check here to make sure you are not missing anything 


https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

it would be usefull if you provided some information.

How about you restart your Metatrader Terminal.  Then see if it works, if not, then post a screenshot of the Journal Log.   Journal is the last tab.

 
In MT4 on your PC you copy normally, MT4 on VPS does not copy the signal.
What is the reason for this?
 
The attached image is log.
Signal - connecting to signal server

The message will be displayed forever

log




 
Hiroki Sygano:
The attached image is log.
Signal - connecting to signal server

The message will be displayed forever




Check the procedure about how to subscribe to the signal with VPS - just in case you missed something - 

----------------

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 

----------------

Besides, if something does not work so you may see it on Virtual Platform Logs (and the developers can see the error too if you will upload log file to the thread) - how to get this VPS log? read this one - Virtual Platform Logs

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 
Thank you for your comment.
The procedure is perfect.
I copied normally on my computer, but I do not copy it with VPS.
It seems to be a technical problem of MQL 5's server.
 
Hiroki Sygano:
Thank you for your comment.
The procedure is perfect.
I copied normally on my computer, but I do not copy it with VPS.
It seems to be a technical problem of MQL 5's server.

The developers (the service desk) can not see/watch your Metatrader (they can not go inside your Metatrader to check possible errors).
They can check everything using log files (in case you published log files).
Because using log files - they can see: which VPS server, did you provide migration/synchronization or not, and more and more.

-------------

Besides, if something does not work so you may see it on Virtual Platform Logs (and the developers can see the error too if you will upload log file to the thread) - how to get this VPS log? read this one - Virtual Platform Logs

バーチャルプラットフォームの操作 - 24/7操作用のバーチャルホスティング - MetaTrader 5
バーチャルプラットフォームの操作 - 24/7操作用のバーチャルホスティング - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
CPU、RAM 及びハードディスク バーチャルプラットフォームログ
 
VPS is a Japanese company.
I copied two signals with MT 4, but it does not receive a signal normally for a specific signal.
 
Besides, there is one thread where the developers are replying concerning possible issue with VPS (and they fix the errors for example):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257 

But no one will check anything without log files (you should publish VPS log files from VPS journal as a txt file for them to check).
VPS not working
VPS not working
  • 2018.10.29
  • www.mql5.com
Seem like my VPS can't trade since Friday. MQL5 London 7...
 
Hiroki Sygano:
VPS is a Japanese company.
I copied two signals with MT 4, but it does not receive a signal normally for a specific signal.

So, you are using some external VPS?
Is it not MQL5 VPS?

If it is external VPS so use their support please.

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