Bug? MT5 error calculating total commission paid
I think full commission is 0.066
0.066 * 5 = 0.33
Dmitrij Petrenko:
I think full commission is 0.066
0.066 * 5 = 0.33
Thanks, that makes sense. However, why MT5 does not return -0.066 using DEAL_COMMISSION ?
Fernando Morales:
Thanks, that makes sense. However, why MT5 does not return -0.066 using DEAL_COMMISSION ?
its because it was set(fixed) to display only one digit 0.0
by broker
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I just observed that MT5 is not calculating correctly the total commission paid.