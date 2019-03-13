Bug? MT5 error calculating total commission paid

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I just observed that MT5 is not calculating correctly the total commission paid.


 

I think full commission is 0.066 

0.066 * 5 = 0.33 

 
Dmitrij Petrenko:

I think full commission is 0.066 

0.066 * 5 = 0.33 

Thanks, that makes sense. However, why MT5 does not return -0.066 using DEAL_COMMISSION ?

 
Fernando Morales:

Thanks, that makes sense. However, why MT5 does not return -0.066 using DEAL_COMMISSION ?

its because it was set(fixed) to display only one digit 0.0

by broker

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