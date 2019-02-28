nested "do while"

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Hello friends,

I am a little confused at the moment. I'm not sure if a nested do while loop will corrupt data input after conditions change.

This post isn't really a question, but more advise weather or not a nested do while loop is ever effective or, a total waste of code space.

I'm sorry if my explanation is poor.

 
GrumpyDuckMan:

Hello friends,

I am a little confused at the moment. I'm not sure if a nested do while loop will corrupt data input after conditions change.

This post isn't really a question, but more advise weather or not a nested do while loop is ever effective or, a total waste of code space.

I'm sorry if my explanation is poor.

Better use for loop
 

Hello friend,

Don't you mean "do" ?

My do statement isn't complete at the moment. My exit statements can't really execute until 'do' finished.

 
I am a little confused at the moment.So are we. No explanation, no code, no question, no mind readers here.
I'm not sure if a nested do while loop will corrupt data input after conditions change.Depends on the code inside your loop. No code, no mind readers here.
This post isn't really a question,No answers necessary.
but more advise weatherSunny here. Don't know where you are. No mind readers here
not a nested do while loop is ever effective or, a total waste of code space.Depends on what you need to do. No code, no mind readers here.
I'm sorry if my explanation is poor.No explanation at all, less than poor.
 
 
It's import that you read this. https://stackoverflow.com/help/mcve
How to create a Minimal, Complete, and Verifiable example - Help Center
How to create a Minimal, Complete, and Verifiable example - Help Center
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When asking a question about a problem caused by your code, you will get much better answers if you provide code people can use to reproduce the problem. That code should be… …Minimal – Use as little code as possible that still produces the same problem …Complete – Provide all parts needed to reproduce the problem in the question itself...
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