nested "do while"
GrumpyDuckMan:Better use for loop
I'm sorry if my explanation is poor.
Hello friends,
I am a little confused at the moment. I'm not sure if a nested do while loop will corrupt data input after conditions change.
This post isn't really a question, but more advise weather or not a nested do while loop is ever effective or, a total waste of code space.
I'm sorry if my explanation is poor.
Hello friend,
Don't you mean "do" ?
My do statement isn't complete at the moment. My exit statements can't really execute until 'do' finished.
|I am a little confused at the moment.
|So are we. No explanation, no code, no question, no mind readers here.
|I'm not sure if a nested do while loop will corrupt data input after conditions change.
|Depends on the code inside your loop. No code, no mind readers here.
|This post isn't really a question,
|No answers necessary.
|but more advise weather
|Sunny here. Don't know where you are. No mind readers here
|not a nested do while loop is ever effective or, a total waste of code space.
|Depends on what you need to do. No code, no mind readers here.
|I'm sorry if my explanation is poor.
|No explanation at all, less than poor.
It's import that you read this. https://stackoverflow.com/help/mcve
How to create a Minimal, Complete, and Verifiable example - Help Center
- stackoverflow.com
When asking a question about a problem caused by your code, you will get much better answers if you provide code people can use to reproduce the problem. That code should be… …Minimal – Use as little code as possible that still produces the same problem …Complete – Provide all parts needed to reproduce the problem in the question itself...
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Hello friends,
I am a little confused at the moment. I'm not sure if a nested do while loop will corrupt data input after conditions change.
This post isn't really a question, but more advise weather or not a nested do while loop is ever effective or, a total waste of code space.
I'm sorry if my explanation is poor.