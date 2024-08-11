MT5 freezing after loading EA - page 2

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Vladimir Karputov:

I still have the latest version: something with the video card drivers. I have no more thoughts.

I updated windows and nvidia graphic driver. still not working

 
Vladimir Karputov:

...

Problem solved.

I made a safety copy, uninstalled MT5 and deleted all in this folder C:\Users\Tradegen\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes

 
FABIAN ALEXANDER ZIMMERER #:

Problem solved.

I made a safety copy, uninstalled MT5 and deleted all in this folder C:\Users\Tradegen\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes

ty 4 years later, this saved my life haha
 

thank you so much i was pulling my hair for a few hours thinking this was because of the ea I was trying to use (magic keys). I uninstalled and selected to delete personal data with uninstall and re installed works like a gem thanks again for the fix

 

Hey hey, I know this is a bit old, but it happened to me all of sudden and I was freaking out.

Reinstall stuff doesn't seem the proper way to fix bugs, so I put some time on it and I guess I found something that might help the Devs to fix this for good.

The problem is that the configuration/parameter window is hidden somewhere else and when you attach the expert it seems it's freeze, but it's not.

I traced down to the terminal.ini file (that's why removing the whole folder fix it), and managed to find that removind these lines fixed the issue:


Maybe I removed more than needed but I bet this is realted to the parameters windows positioning.

For the developers I hope this helps somehow. 

All the best yo.

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