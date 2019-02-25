Avoid copying certaing pairs from a signal
Is there a way to avoid copying certain pairs from a signal? Thank you
Lander87:
Is there a way to avoid copying certain pairs from a signal? Thank you
Is there a way to avoid copying certain pairs from a signal? Thank you
You can disable (make them grey) those pairs in your MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols, so the signal copying will skip them.
Eleni Anna Branou:
You can disable (make them grey) those pairs in your MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols, so the signal copying will skip them.
Thank you!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register