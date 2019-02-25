Avoid copying certaing pairs from a signal

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Is there a way to avoid copying certain pairs from a signal? Thank you
 
Lander87:
Is there a way to avoid copying certain pairs from a signal? Thank you

You can disable (make them grey) those pairs in your MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols, so the signal copying will skip them.




 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can disable (make them grey) those pairs in your MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols, so the signal copying will skip them.




Thank you!

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can disable (make them grey) those pairs in your MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols, so the signal copying will skip them.




It turns out that the pair I want to disable is the USDJPY, and while I am able to disable other pairs this major ones I can´t...

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