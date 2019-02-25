Trades not closed as per the Signal I follow
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All,
Does anyone know why 2 trades were not closed for the signal I follow? Other trades were closed normally, but two stayed open.
I got the following messages in the journal:
As a result both trades where closed much later which big losses.
The connection was in place with the signal provider.
Thanks for your help!
Kind regards,
Victor