I dont Found SomeThing In this Indicator ? Important
On the third panel, select "OnCalculate (...., prices)".
Ok what i change here if i want show me direct open not Close ??
What? I do not understand well the meaning of your question.
The setting panel always opens. I think that you can not enter the program without opening it.
What? I do not understand well the meaning of your question.
The setting panel always opens. I think that you can not enter the program without opening it.
look above in my image you will see if i enter on this option show me list to choose what i want ?
if i dont enter on this option will be choose ( Close ) this default setting
So , I want this Default Not be ( Close ) I want To be ( open )
what i change in this Code until be that ?
#property indicator_applied_price PRICE_OPEN
ITS dont work
when i write this code and when connect this indicator with my projects EA , ea work and show me indicator close not open this mean must change that from code not add new code
What Mladen wrote is correct.
Did you insert it in the correct position?
For example, it should be put in the next line of "# property indicator_plots 3" in the above program.
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Hello
i Found This Indicator Created By Serhii Ivanenko
when i use it i found this option in setting
when i search in this code i cant found where this option if i want change it direct by code not by change setting
So , how i can found it in this option to can change it direct like i want open or else not close
how i do that ?
thank you