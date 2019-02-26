How to place a sl/ tp at the upper bollinger band
I am trying to place my SL/TP at the UPPER BOLLINGER BAND.
However the result is not what I expected.
Here an example
Where does Highes_ get a value and where does TakeProfit get a value if the if condition is not satisfied?
Where does Highes_ get a value and where does TakeProfit get a value if the if condition is not satisfied?
so Highes comes from the iHigh function.
Takeprofit will not take a value if condition is not satisfied you are right on that point. However, if you look at my screenshot can you tell me why I m getting those values 30.0 rather than the actual price at the Bollinger Band?
so Highes comes from the iHigh function.
Takeprofit will not take a value if condition is not satisfied you are right on that point. However, if you look at my screenshot can you tell me why I m getting those values 30.0 rather than the actual price at the Bollinger Band?
As I don't know what calculations you are using, I cannot guess.
As I don't know what calculations you are using, I cannot guess.
TakeProfit should get the Price of the currency when it crosses the Upper Bollinger Bands.
So TakeProfit should get a value which should look like 1.2045, but instead i get 30.0.
Does it make sense?
TakeProfit = the High price of the currency when it hits the UpperBolly.
if (UseTakeProfit) TakeProfitLevel = TakeProfit ; else TakeProfitLevel = 0.0; Ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, Lots, Ask, Slippage, StopLossLevel, TakeProfitLevel, "Buy(#" + MagicNumber + ")", MagicNumber, 0, DodgerBlue);
However the result is not what I expected.
Does TakeProfitLevel needs to be in Pips?
TakeProfit should get the Price of the currency when it crosses the Upper Bollinger Bands.
So TakeProfit should get a value which should look like 1.2045, but instead i get 30.0.
Does it make sense?
TakeProfit = the High price of the currency when it hits the UpperBolly.
However the result is not what I expected.
Does TakeProfitLevel needs to be in Pips?
As I don't know what calculations you are using, I cannot guess.
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Hi,
I am trying to place my SL/TP at the UPPER BOLLINGER BAND.
However the result is not what I expected.
Here an example
Can someone help me understand how to place this?
Thank you so much