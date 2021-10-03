Cant withdraw in mql5
- Experts: Milestone
- Signal
- Problem withdrawal again
you can not withdraw your deposited money.
only earned money can be withrawal
you can not withdraw your deposited money.
only earned money can be withrawal
But its earned from my signal subscriber.. im not deposit.
the same as you,i can not receive msg code and can not withdraw money....
the same as you,i can not receive msg code and can not withdraw money....
You can only withdraw earned funds and only when the cool off period has passed.
For example when a subscriber pays you a monthly subscription, that money is only available 37-38 days after the payment, a week after the subscription has expired.
Wht about me eleni?
Has this subscriber money cleared?
Is it over 37 days after the payment?
You can only withdraw earned funds and only when the cool off period has passed.
For example when a subscriber pays you a monthly subscription, that money is only available 37-38 days after the payment, a week after the subscription has expired.
hi,elein,i have enough money,they come from ea that i sell,but i can not receive msg code to withdraw money
hi,elein,i have enough money,they come from ea that i sell,but i can not receive msg code to withdraw money
If you haven't withdrawn from MQL5 to your ePayments e-Wallet so far, you will need to fill in a one time code MQL5 will send in your mobile.
Make sure you have the correct mobile number in your MQL5 profile settings.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/strong_dragon/security
Has this subscriber money cleared?
Is it over 37 days after the payment?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use