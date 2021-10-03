Cant withdraw in mql5

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[Deleted]  
Anynone can help me. I cant withdraw my balance in mql5. There is display " error occured"
[Deleted]  
Like this..
 

you can not withdraw your deposited money.

only earned money can be withrawal

[Deleted]  
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

you can not withdraw your deposited money.

only earned money can be withrawal

But its earned from my signal subscriber.. im not deposit.
My max withdraw only 0.01usd/day. 
 
Atep Juyanda:
But its earned from my signal subscriber.. im not deposit.
My max withdraw only 0.01usd/day. 

the same as you,i can not receive msg code and can not withdraw money....

 
Rui Chen:

the same as you,i can not receive msg code and can not withdraw money....

You can only withdraw earned funds and only when the cool off period has passed.

For example when a subscriber pays you a monthly subscription, that money is only available 37-38 days after the payment, a week after the subscription has expired.

[Deleted]  
Wht about me eleni? 
I get money from my signals. But my max withdraw only 0.01 usd (not 500usd)
 
Atep Juyanda:
Wht about me eleni? 
I get money from my signals. But my max withdraw only 0.01 usd (not 500usd)

Has this subscriber money cleared?

Is it over 37 days after the payment?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can only withdraw earned funds and only when the cool off period has passed.

For example when a subscriber pays you a monthly subscription, that money is only available 37-38 days after the payment, a week after the subscription has expired.

hi,elein,i have enough money,they come from ea that i sell,but i can not receive msg code to withdraw money

 
Rui Chen:

hi,elein,i have enough money,they come from ea that i sell,but i can not receive msg code to withdraw money

If you haven't withdrawn from MQL5 to your ePayments e-Wallet so far, you will need to fill in a one time code MQL5 will send in your mobile.

Make sure you have the correct mobile number in your MQL5 profile settings.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/strong_dragon/security

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

Has this subscriber money cleared?

Is it over 37 days after the payment?

Of course over 38days.. 
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