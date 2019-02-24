Password Protection
How to fix the error here ?
I've created a password for the product, but the program gives a password error, how can I solve it.Please help me. Thank you.
as the Compiler said... See the previous declaration of the variable "Password"...
And please do not start declaring variables anywhere on your code, it is a very bad practice...
Do you mean declaration of Password hides ... ?
You can:
- not define Password globally or
- not define Password again in the function or
- use something else than Password but e.g. pwd.
Thank you Carl Screiber and Flavio Jarabeck ...I fixed the error but it does not recognize the password and the robot does not work, how to fix this problem ?
Thank you Carl Screiber and Flavio Jarabeck ...I fixed the error but it does not recognize the password and the robot does not work, how to fix this problem ?
You don't have any minimum clue of what you are doing right?
Is this your code??
Shame on you!
You don't have any minimum clue of what you are doing right?
Is this your code??
Shame on you!
I've written the code, but it gives the error, I don't understand
If you written the code, you should have know, why you implement the password function.
I wrote the code somewhere else, I'm not an encoder.
This is https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15534
I tried the code here but it doesn't work.
Incorrect password error.
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How to fix the error here ?
I've created a password for the product, but the program gives a password error, how can I solve it.Please help me. Thank you.