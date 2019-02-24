Password Protection

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[Deleted]  

ERROR


How to fix the error here ?


I've created a password for the product, but the program gives a password error, how can I solve it.Please help me. Thank you.

 

Do you mean declaration of Password hides ... ?

You can:

  1. not define Password globally or
  2. not define Password again in the function or
  3. use something else than Password but e.g. pwd.

 
Engin Bindas:


How to fix the error here ?


I've created a password for the product, but the program gives a password error, how can I solve it.Please help me. Thank you.

as the Compiler said... See the previous declaration of the variable "Password"...

And please do not start declaring variables anywhere on your code, it is a very bad practice...

[Deleted]  
Carl Schreiber:

Do you mean declaration of Password hides ... ?

You can:

  1. not define Password globally or
  2. not define Password again in the function or
  3. use something else than Password but e.g. pwd.

Thank you Carl Screiber and Flavio Jarabeck ...I fixed the error but it does not recognize the password and the robot does not work, how to fix this problem ?

 
Engin Bindas:

Thank you Carl Screiber and Flavio Jarabeck ...I fixed the error but it does not recognize the password and the robot does not work, how to fix this problem ?

You don't have any minimum clue of what you are doing right?

Is this your code??

Shame on you!

[Deleted]  
Flavio Jarabeck:

You don't have any minimum clue of what you are doing right?

Is this your code??

Shame on you!

I've written the code, but it gives the error, I don't understand

 
Engin Bindas:

I've written the code, but it gives the error, I don't understand

If you written the code, you should have know, why you implement the password function.

[Deleted]  
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:

If you written the code, you should have know, why you implement the password function.

I wrote the code somewhere else, I'm not an encoder.

This is  https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15534


I tried the code here but it doesn't work.


Incorrect password error.

Adding password protection to your Indicator / Expert Advisor
Adding password protection to your Indicator / Expert Advisor
  • www.mql5.com
Several methods of protecting your code have been proposed over the past, but were either too simple (less secure), required re-compilation of your code for each new customer (ok if you only plan on having a dozen or so customers) or far too complicated involving a remote host to validate the client terminal. Here I propose a simple password...
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