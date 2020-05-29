Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available

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Hello, my problem, I am a seller and a new sign provider. I have uploaded the necessary documents but the problem is that my service is not showing to the public. please help
 
Khorb Abdelwadoud:
Hello, my problem, I am a seller and a new sign provider. I have uploaded the necessary documents but the problem is that my service is not showing to the public. please help

Be patient and your signal will be visible in MQL5 database and in MT4/5 Signals tab.



 
Khorb Abdelwadoud:
Hello, my problem, I am a seller and a new sign provider. I have uploaded the necessary documents but the problem is that my service is not showing to the public. please help

Everybody can see it if she/he clicks on you name, in your profile one sees the signal.

And searching here for the name of your signal will as well find it.

 
Hello there, I have the same problem too, been trading for 7 weeks. Absolutely good results, I'm not sure why I have low ratings, when I can see others with huge losses showing up on search results and on the mt4 / mt5 platform. Please help. 
 
Dennis Irhuebor:
Hello there, I have the same problem too, been trading for 7 weeks. Absolutely good results, I'm not sure why I have low ratings, when I can see others with huge losses showing up on search results and on the mt4 / mt5 platform. Please help. 

Be patient.

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