Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available
Hello, my problem, I am a seller and a new sign provider. I have uploaded the necessary documents but the problem is that my service is not showing to the public. please help
- signal provider!
- Help!!!! my signal is not available to the public.
- What is the rating needed to be available in MT4?
Khorb Abdelwadoud:
Hello, my problem, I am a seller and a new sign provider. I have uploaded the necessary documents but the problem is that my service is not showing to the public. please help
Hello, my problem, I am a seller and a new sign provider. I have uploaded the necessary documents but the problem is that my service is not showing to the public. please help
Be patient and your signal will be visible in MQL5 database and in MT4/5 Signals tab.
Khorb Abdelwadoud:
Hello, my problem, I am a seller and a new sign provider. I have uploaded the necessary documents but the problem is that my service is not showing to the public. please help
Hello, my problem, I am a seller and a new sign provider. I have uploaded the necessary documents but the problem is that my service is not showing to the public. please help
Everybody can see it if she/he clicks on you name, in your profile one sees the signal.
And searching here for the name of your signal will as well find it.
Hello there, I have the same problem too, been trading for 7 weeks. Absolutely good results, I'm not sure why I have low ratings, when I can see others with huge losses showing up on search results and on the mt4 / mt5 platform. Please help.
Dennis Irhuebor:
Hello there, I have the same problem too, been trading for 7 weeks. Absolutely good results, I'm not sure why I have low ratings, when I can see others with huge losses showing up on search results and on the mt4 / mt5 platform. Please help.
Hello there, I have the same problem too, been trading for 7 weeks. Absolutely good results, I'm not sure why I have low ratings, when I can see others with huge losses showing up on search results and on the mt4 / mt5 platform. Please help.
Be patient.
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