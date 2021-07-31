Removing Published Signal Completely
i have published one signal using friends account inventor account password but even if i removed signal completely still my friend not account use this trading account as signal , he gets errror account number is already in use. Please guide how i can remove signal completely so that other person can publish signal from his trading account.
Once a trading account has been published as a signal, it cannot be published again.
Once a trading account has been published as a signal, it cannot be published again.
How do you remove a signal that has being published if you want covert it from a FREE signal to paid signal?
How do you remove a signal that has being published if you want covert it from a FREE signal to paid signal?
You cannot do that.
how do i edit published signal,i want to adjust the subscription fee
how do i edit published signal,i want to adjust the subscription fee
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i have published one signal using friends account inventor account password but even if i removed signal completely still my friend not account use this trading account as signal , he gets errror account number is already in use. Please guide how i can remove signal completely so that other person can publish signal from his trading account.