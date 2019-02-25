Signals : Floating profit & Profit ??

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Hi,

Whats is the different between Floating profit & Profit in MQL5 signals?


Thanks

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to understand equity, balance and freemargin?

Keith Watford, 2014.10.31 05:51

Account balance is the balance not including the floating profit/loss from any open trades

Equity is the account balance plus or minus  the floating profit/loss from any open trades

Free margin is the equity minus the margin used for open trades. 


 
Also - read this small thread: Subscribing to a signal that has a negative floating profit
 
Floating Profit is just the profit/loss on the current open trades
 
iRick:
Floating Profit is just the profit/loss on the current open trades

Hi iRick,

Thanks for your reply

As you can see in the picture the Profit is the profit/loss of the opened positions so it is the same Floating Profit.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Hi Sergey Golubev,

Thanks for more informations, but in the picture the Profit of the opened positions and Floating profit is not the same.

Can you explain the reason??

Thanks

 
Hicham El Mejdoubi:

Hi Sergey Golubev,

Thanks for more informations, but in the picture the Profit of the opened positions and Floating profit is not the same.

Can you explain the reason??

Thanks

Floating profit includes swap and commissions.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Floating profit includes swap and commissions.

Hi Eleni,

Thank you for your reply +++

Have a great time ;)

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