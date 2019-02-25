Signals : Floating profit & Profit ??
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to understand equity, balance and freemargin?
Keith Watford, 2014.10.31 05:51
Account balance is the balance not including the floating profit/loss from any open trades
Equity is the account balance plus or minus the floating profit/loss from any open trades
Free margin is the equity minus the margin used for open trades.
Floating Profit is just the profit/loss on the current open trades
Hi iRick,
Thanks for your reply
As you can see in the picture the Profit is the profit/loss of the opened positions so it is the same Floating Profit.
Hi Sergey Golubev,
Thanks for more informations, but in the picture the Profit of the opened positions and Floating profit is not the same.
Can you explain the reason??
Thanks
Hi Sergey Golubev,
Thanks for more informations, but in the picture the Profit of the opened positions and Floating profit is not the same.
Can you explain the reason??
Thanks
Floating profit includes swap and commissions.
Floating profit includes swap and commissions.
Hi Eleni,
Thank you for your reply +++
Have a great time ;)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
Whats is the different between Floating profit & Profit in MQL5 signals?
Thanks