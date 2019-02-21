Not seeing my purchases
- MT4
- MT4 indicator not install
- Custom Indicators, EA's and scripts problem on MT4
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
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Make sure to fill everything (your forum login/pass) in Community tab
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Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
- www.metatrader5.com
Good day.... My pc crashed and I had to re install all my software and now I cant see the indicators I purchased in my MT4.....
It was the general information on the post above (it is for MT5; but it is same for MT4).
As to your case ... as far as I know - the activation is per PC/hardware per OS.
So, if you installed new Windows (re-installed for example) so I think - you will need to spend the other activation.
You can check it: for example - you can find the products using my post above, and if see - you need the other activation or not.
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