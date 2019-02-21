Not seeing my purchases

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Good day.... My pc crashed and I had to re install all my software and now I cant see the indicators I purchased in my MT4.....
 

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy 

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Make sure to fill everything (your forum login/pass) in Community tab


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Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Market features thousands of products for the trading platform. They include trading robots and technical indicators and useful utilities. In addition to purchasing, you can download a variety of free useful applications from the Market. Thousands of products are featured on the Market. This section will help understand the wide range of...
 
Morne Van Zijl:
Good day.... My pc crashed and I had to re install all my software and now I cant see the indicators I purchased in my MT4.....

It was the general information on the post above (it is for MT5; but it is same for MT4).
As to your case ... as far as I know - the activation is per PC/hardware per OS.
So, if you installed new Windows (re-installed for example) so I think - you will need to spend the other activation.

You can check it: for example - you can find the products using my post above, and if see - you need the other activation or not.

Productivity - USA - MetaTrader 5
Productivity - USA - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The productivity index measures the output produced for each hour of labor worked. This indicator is useful for predicting inflation and output growth. If the cost of labor increases respective to the increase of productivity, and, moreover, if the increase in production costs is unlikely, then it will not cause inflation. It has a significant...
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