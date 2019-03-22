Experts: Trend Line
SmartTrading:
by me the tester show
Hello
You need to perform back test with open prices only option and upload the best result on the chart.
How to perform back test:
All traders who do not know how to perform back tests have a training video that explains how to perform back tests,
Many people turn to me on the grounds that they performed tests when they actually run the EA with default data,
There is no reason not to perform the back tests correctly when there is a training video !
I'm sure you're not lying and say it does not work when there are good results,
If you need to learn to perform back tests,see the video !
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Trend Line:
"Trend Line" EA draws Gann Fan on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik