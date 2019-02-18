Error in the Growth
Marco vd Heijden:
Did you take a close look at your drawdown ?
Yes I did, But before in this stadistics i had green numbers.
As the growth stats don't seem to take into account floating losses, it may be that you have held on to losing positions for many months and when you have finally closed them, the stats are recalculated.
This is not my case, because I had neve lose 100% of my account
This is not my case, because I had neve lose 100% of my account
Have you ever opened a position and held on to it while it is losing, adding to the balance to prevent a margin call?
If you close it at a loss and some signal providers will try to manipulate the stats in this way.
Open a trade with a balance of say $100
trade goes into loss, so the trader adds credit to the account balance
trade goes over $100 in loss, but the trader holds on. In my opinion at this stage the trade should be treated as 100% loss as the loss exceeds the balance at the time of opening the trade.
But it doesn't show as a loss until it is closed.
Trade eventually shows $100 profit
trader closes the trade and withdraws the additional funds used to avoid margin calls.
The trade now shows as a gain of 100%. I don't believe that it should, but that is how it is calculated.
Any signal that has a lot of inexplicable credits and withdrawals should be treated with suspicion.
If the above trade should eventually be closed with $100 loss or more, no matter what the balance may be at the time of closing, it will show as 100% loss.
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Hi,
The last year of 2018 I sow in the signals/metatrader4/ananit2 that in the months from July to December I have a loss of 100% I can't understand why is that, I made sure to not have this results, and for the last 3 or 4 months I had green numbers, but my surprise that now in January yo changed all to 100% of lose, can you please explain me why is that?? because in all the year around never I had a margin call to have this lose.
Can somebody help me to know what's going on.
Thanks in advance.