why is "Allow modifications of signals settings" missing?
Is it EA?
Metatrader 4?
I think - it is not a problem, because it is the EA and not a Signal.
If it is MT4 so update your MT4 to the latest build -
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How to get latest builds for MT4 with MetaEditor
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284061
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- 2018.10.15
- www.mql5.com
Hey Sergey, thank you for your help!
We're using MT5 - I'm still unable to figure out what the issue is.
If it is MT5, and if you are talking about EA so there are 3 places to check autotrading:
1. the place you are talking about (you can see this place during the attaching EA to the chart ... you told that you can not see ... anyway - there are two other places anyway ..);
2. main place to check -
3. and, if you already attached EA to the chart so you can check below your account here -
You can use this 3rd place to enable/disable the autotrading for the EA for example.
Hey Sergey, thanks again for your time.
I know how to turn autotrading on, I just can't figure out why the check box I am looking for that says "Allow Modificaiton of Signals Settings" isnt' there? I attached 2 files above in my first post. The L - AMOSS is the photo that doesn't have "Allow Modificaiton of Signals Settings" and the J - AMOSS is the photo that does have "Allow Modificaiton of Signals Settings" check box. Maybe it doesnt' matter if "Allow Modificaiton of Signals Settings" is there or not?
Hey Sergey, thanks again for your time.
I know how to turn autotrading on, I just can't figure out why the check box I am looking for that says "Allow Modificaiton of Signals Settings" isnt' there? I attached 2 files above in my first post. The L - AMOSS is the photo that doesn't have "Allow Modificaiton of Signals Settings" and the J - AMOSS is the photo that does have "Allow Modificaiton of Signals Settings" check box. Maybe it doesnt' matter if "Allow Modificaiton of Signals Settings" is there or not?
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Can anyone help me to understand why "allow modification of signals settings" is missing? This is my buddies account - he downloaded MT5 and his broker said it's not an issue on their end. Myself and several others have not ran into this issue before. If anyone has an idea as to why this is, it would be a big help!