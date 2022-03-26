Halt Trend EA
Does anyone know of any EAs based on Half Trend indicator? Thanks very much.
Half Trend indicator (just in case someone will create EA based on it) -
- HalfTrend 2 indicator is on this post #6197
- halftrend_tt_x5v3 indicator is on this post #39
- halftrend_2 indicator is on this post #9831 (the other version)
- halftrend_tt_x5v4_barallert indicator is on this post #693
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
mntiwana Tiwana, 2016.02.28 18:17
Dearest MLADEN,
oh thanks,some times really i became confused.:)
here is a half trend indi with some additional features (ma period+price+shift) can we have some more averages and prices.......i tried my best to equalized with the other latest half trend indicators but at some points this one is seems winner,i guess with more averages and prices we can improve it more precise and compromising.thanks.
with colors blue+golden rod (half trend tt)
regards
Thanks Sergey - much appreciated: I've looked everywhere and couldn't find a good one (there's one in Market but has negative reviews)...I'll commissioned one I think. Cheers!
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