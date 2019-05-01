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That's most likely an XY problem. I wouldn't bother unless OP clarifies. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/XY_problem
Reading your link, I really like this part :
The problem itself was known long before it received this name. In 1980's "Applied Management Science: A Quick and Dirty Approach"[2], Gene Woolsey described a famous example of solving the wrong problem. Management was concerned about complaints that people had to wait too long for elevators, and so spent a lot of time and money researching how to schedule elevators to reduce the wait times. Woolsey pointed out that they were trying to solve the wrong problem. The real problem was that "people were complaining". The installation of a large mirrors in the lobby gave people something to do, and the complaints were drastically reduced.