MultiColor input for Experts?

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is it possible to somehow get more than one color from user, using one input ? (where user chooses the desired colors from the standard palette)
(it's possible for indicators.)



EDIT : structures are not permitted as inputs. :(

 

No but you can use the color picker or color button in the ea itself.

Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2579

Graphical Interfaces IX: The Color Picker Control (Chapter 1)
Graphical Interfaces IX: The Color Picker Control (Chapter 1)
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Please read the first article called Graphical interfaces I: Preparation of the library structure (Chapter 1) to gain a better understanding of the purpose of this library. At the end of articles of each part there is a list of chapters with links, and you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of its...
 
Thanks, never seen that before
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