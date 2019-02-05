dialog class and a subwindow
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello,
"hIndicator_dialog_class_only.mq4" is an indicator which creates a dialog class
...and works fine :
Here is "hIndicator_class_and_indicator.mq4" on which i try to open the same dialog class ...and also a subwindow.
But it doesnt give what as expected :
So what to modify to obtain dialog class on upper left corner and an indicator subwindow under the main chart ?
thanks