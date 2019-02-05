ORDER_TYPE_SELL attempts a buy?!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
don't attach an image, insert the image
No image icon :(
No image icon :(
I made a post on rus part of the forum related to this issue - #7 (on the thread where one person complained about the folowing: he could not register on the forum), and I got the following reply (from MK - machine translation to the english) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.02.05 16:16
The second page of discussions, but there is no email, no registration name, no IP.
Please give more details.
You can post on their thread in English, or you can post here (if you care about this icon for example) ... as to me so - I do not care much about this icon ...
:)
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That's the relevant portion of the code. When I backtest it, it says "failed instant buy" (Image attached) . Maybe I'm configuring the order wrong?