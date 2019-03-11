Very Simple and Powerful EMA Crossing Strategy - page 2
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I threw two iMA indicators on USDCAD, W1:
The averaging period is 10 and 20. But my intersection does not coincide with yours
Yeah! you are right! I forgot to mention that EMA10 is applied to Close and EMA20 is applied to Open!
Thanks a lot. Would you please generate it for MT4 too?
Sorry, I have not been working with the old terminal for more than seven years. Therefore, only MQL5.
Sorry, I have not been working with the old terminal for more than seven years. Therefore, only MQL5.
Thanks. I will try to read your codes and make a new one in MT4.
In general, if interested, the framework of the adviser can be checked here: iDEMA Crossing iMACD Filter
Can anyone make a back test for this EA?
Yes.
You can.
Yes.
You can.
I can't. I don't have MT5 and related data. Could anyone do me a favor and do a backtest, please?
I can't. I don't have MT5 and related data. Could anyone do me a favor and do a backtest, please?
do it
Hope to receive your opinions in this regards.
In general, you should recognize:
In other words, your whole strategy is based only on EMA. Maybe you should try to use another principle at least for the filter (DI, Vortex...). In my opinion, there are lots of false signals, especially in a choppy/flat trend.
In general, you should recognize:
In other words, your whole strategy is based only on EMA. Maybe you should try to use another principle at least for the filter (DI, Vortex...). In my opinion, there are lots of false signals, especially in a choppy/flat trend.
Thanks a lot for the valuable hint. I will try to add other filters.