Invalid Stops - page 3
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it prints 5.0000000 ?
Thanks for the lesson, it did.
I Tried to change the sl as you said, and keep doing the same error:
Solved, Thanks Code2219 or probably 2319 !
invalid stop , caused too high value input
invalid stop , caused too high value input
My problem was because i was putting a stop between 2 pip, an unreachable value.
What?
My problem was because i was putting a stop between 2 pip, an unreachable value.
you right, invalid stop is an unreachable value.
can be too close or to far.
see below image
SL BUY> use BID
TP BUY> use ASK
you right, invalid stop is an unreachable value.
can be too close or to far.
see below image
SL BUY> use BID
TP BUY> use ASK
But thanks! I'll try to see if it changes any point gain!