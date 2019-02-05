Invalid Stops - page 2
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These are the parameters.
At my simulation values goes like this :
AFAIK, the reasons for Invalid Stops error are :
In my case I believe the error is causes for price in impossible value. I can't leave an operation on a value different from xxxx5 or xxxx0 by cause my tick size is always multiple of 5.
The first stop goes well, by cause my entrance value is "clean", finishing with 0 or 5. But when I enter again, the new calculation is with medium price, which could finish with any number, from 0 to 9.
What is the difference between both prices? Maybe i could use another source of price to make the calculation, to avoid this error.
it prints 5.0000000 ?
then read the Expert tab, inside ToolBox
it prints 5.0000000 ?
By this you made me think...
I test on an series, like WIN$N. Every month i change from WING19 to WINF19 and so on...
I tried on WING19 (current) and it worked... It might be a problem between the code and the series!!!! Thanks!!!
What should i do to get the right information from the series?
By this you made me think...
I test on an series, like WIN$N. Every month i change from WING19 to WINF19 and so on...
I tried on WING19 (current) and it worked... It might be a problem between the code and the series!!!! Thanks!!!
What should i do to get the right information from the series?
In others dates it still not working.