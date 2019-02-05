Stuck with Hidden TrailingStop - page 2
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thanx for your help, but you are wrong on this point. if that was the case the problem should manifest using "open price only" in the strategy tester.
On the open price it closes the trade on the first open bar that is profit more then Trailing_trigger_move
if you look at the first chart i posted you can see that this is not the case. the TP are normally triggered...