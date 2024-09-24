Unknown resource type
I am using #resource directive for importing a technical indicator. The code on compilation always shows the error "Unknown Resource Type".
It would be great if anyone could help me.
Thanks in advance
Hi
check the notice help, from MT4 compilator. ressource you will write OR ObjectCreate() -> will find ressources
from help
Bye
Laurent --------------------------
ObjectCreate()
Example of an Expert Advisor, which creates a graphical label (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) using the ObjectCreate() function.
string label_name="currency_label"; // name of the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object
Creation and setup of the graphical object named currency_label are carried out in the OnInit() function. The paths to the graphical files are set in global variables euro and dollar, a double backlash is used for a separator:
string euro ="\\Images\\euro.bmp"; // path to the file terminal_dara_directory\MQL4\Images\euro.bmp
The files are located in the folder terminal_data_directory\MQL4\Images.
Object OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL is actually a button, which displays one of the two images, depending on the button state (pressed or unpressed): euro.bmp or dollar.bmp.
The size of the button with a graphical interface is automatically adjusted to the size of the picture. The image is changed by a left mouse button click on the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object ("Disable selection" option must be checked in the properties). The OBJ_BITMAP object is created the same way - it is used for creating the background with a necessary image.
The value of the OBJPROP_BMPFILE property, which is responsible for the appearance of the objects OBJ_BITMAP and OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, can be changed dynamically. This allows creating various interactive user interfaces for mql4 programs.
Including resources to executable files during compilation of mql4 programs
An mql4 program may need a lot of different downloadable resources in the form of image and sound files. In order to eliminate the need to transfer all these files when moving an executable file in MQL4, the compiler's directive #resource should be used:
#resource path_to_resource_file
The #resource command tells the compiler that the resource at the specified path path_to_resource_file should be included into the executable EX5 file. Thus all the necessary images and sounds can be located directly in an EX4 file, so that there is no need to transfer separately the files used in it, if you want to run the program on a different terminal. Any EX4 file can contain resources, and any EX4 program can use resources from another EX4 program.
The files in format BMP and WAV are automatically compressed before including them to an EX4 file. This denotes that in addition to the creation of complete programs in MQL4, using resources also allows to reduce the total size of necessary files when using graphics and sounds, as compared to the usual way of MQL4 program writing.
The resource file size must not exceed 16 Mb.
Search for specified resources by a compiler
A resource is inserted using the command #resource "<path to the resource file>"
#resource "<path_to_resource_file>"
The length of the constant string <path_to_resource_file> must not exceed 63 characters.
The file and folder names, included as resources, must be in English.
The compiler searches for a resource at the specified path in the following order:
- if the backslash "\" separator (written as "\\") is placed at the beginning of the path, it searches for the resource relative to the directory terminal_data_directory\MQL4\,
- if there is no backslash, it searches for the resource relative to the location of the source file, in which the resource is written.
The resource path cannot contain the substrings "..\\" and ":\\".
Examples of resource inclusion:
//--- correct specification of resources
Use of Resources
Resource name
After a resource is declared using the #resource directive, it can be used in any part of a program. The name of the resource is its path without a backslash at the beginning of the line, which sets the path to the resource. To use your own resource in the code, the special sign "::" should be added before the resource name.
Examples:
//--- examples of resource specification and their names in comments
It should be noted that when setting images from a resource to the OBJ_BITMAP and OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL objects, the value of the OBJPROP_BMPFILE property cannot be modified manually. For example, for creating OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL we use resources euro.bmp and dollar.bmp.
#resource "\\Images\\euro.bmp"; // euro.bmp is located in terminal_data_directory\MQL4\Images\
When viewing the properties of this object, we'll see that the properties BitMap File (On) and BitMap File (Off) are dimmed and cannot be change manually:
Using the resources of other mql4 programs
There is another advantage of using resources – in any MQL4 program, resources of another EX4 file can be used. Thus the resources from one EX4 file can be used in many other mql4 programs.
In order to use a resource name from another file, it should be specified as <path_EX4_file_name>::<resource_name>. For example, suppose the Draw_Triangles_Script.mq5 script contains a resource to an image in the file triangle.bmp:
#resource "\\Files\\triangle.bmp"
Then its name, for using in the script itself, will look like "Files\triangle.bmp", and in order to use it, "::" should be added to the resource name.
//--- using the resource in the script
In order to use the same resource from another program, e.g. from an Expert Advisor, we need to add to the resource name the path to the EX4 file relative to terminal_data_directory\MQL4\ and the name of the script's EX4 file - Draw_Triangles_Script.ex4. Suppose the script is located in the standard folder terminal_data_directory\MQL4\Scripts\, then the call should be written the following way:
//--- using a resource from a script in an EA
If the path to the executable file is not specified when calling the resource from another EX4, the executable file is searched for in the same folder that contains the program that calls the resource. This means that if an Expert Advisor calls a resource from Draw_Triangles_Script.ex4 without specification of the path, like this:
//--- call script resource in an EA without specifying the path
then the file will be searched for in the folder terminal_data_directory\MQL4\Experts\, if the Expert Advisor is located in terminal_data_directory\MQL4\Experts\.
Working with custom indicators included as resources
One or several custom indicators may be necessary for the operation of MQL4 applications. All of them can be included into the code of an executable MQL5 program. Inclusion of indicators as resources simplifies the distribution of applications.
Below is an example of including and using SampleIndicator.ex4 custom indicator located in terminal_data_folder\MQL4\Indicators\ directory:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The case when a custom indicator in OnInit() function creates one or more copies of itself requires special consideration. Please keep in mind that the resource should be specified in the following way: <path_EX4_file_name>::<resource_name>.
For example, if SampleIndicator.ex4 indicator is included to SampleEA.ex4 Expert Advisor as a resource, the path to itself specified when calling iCustom() in the custom indicator's initialization function looks the following way: "\\Experts\\SampleEA.ex4::Indicators\\SampleIndicator.ex4". When this path is set explicitly, SampleIndicator.ex4 custom indicator is rigidly connected to SampleEA.ex4 Expert Advisor losing ability to work independently.
The path to itself can be received using GetRelativeProgramPath() function. The example of its usage is provided below:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I got the same error.
Could someone help me?
Thanks.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| testRescource.mq4 | //| Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window //--- correct specification of resources // euro.bmp is located in terminal_data_directory\MQL4\Images\ #resource "\\Images\\euro.bmp" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#resource "\\Indicators\\hundredpips.ex4" #property copyright "Nasdaq Dude" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/NasdaqDude" #property version "1.00" #property strict int ticketNumber; int magiknum1 = 1017; int magiknum2 = 1018; int BarsCount = 0; int tradeCount = 0; int bearish = 0; int bullish = 0; string marketdirection = ""; bool active = true; string active2 = ""; bool breakevenReached = false; bool checkBE = true;
Hi everyone. I don't know if this will help you. it helped me to solve this issue by not taking the indicator in the resource. then this indicator was simply not viewed. there was an error - cannot open file __aders_Ind_ . I was able to solve the problem by placing the indicator in the robot folder and calling the indicator without the address.
string NameIndStopReversal = "Stopreversal.ex4";
instead of this code
string NameIndStopReversal = "::Indicators\\03 clients\\Denis Mirella\\Stopreversal.ex4";
I wrote this one
string NameIndStopReversal = "Stopreversal.ex4";
i solved the issue by inserting the indicator mq4 file
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I am using #resource directive for importing a technical indicator. The code on compilation always shows the error "Unknown Resource Type".
It would be great if anyone could help me.
Thanks in advance