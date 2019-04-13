Bug in the MT5 Strategy Tester report - Average > Maximum
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My backtest had a single losing trade of 207.86, but it says the average loss trade was 11,132.32 and the gross loss was the same (11,132.32). How can the average by greater than the maximum?
MT5 Build 1940