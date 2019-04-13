Bug in the MT5 Strategy Tester report - Average > Maximum

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My backtest had a single losing trade of 207.86, but it says the average loss trade was 11,132.32 and the gross loss was the same (11,132.32).  How can the average by greater than the maximum?

Losses highlighted


MT5 Build 1940

 

This is repeatable, e.g.

Another example
 
That's wrong indeed. I never look at those statistics but I will start doing so. I'll come back to this thread if I find something funny on my side!
 
Sebastian Auriol Roy Bry:

This is repeatable, e.g.

Is this still reproducible with build 2007 ?
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