Not seeing buy or sell levels on MT4 charts

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I am not seeing the buy or sell price levels indicated by lines on my MT4 terminal screen, similar to the way that the SL and TP are shown. ??

I have tried changing the background colour to see if the line is actually "white" or any other very pale colour - but nothing shows up.

This screenshot below is from my MT4 terminal window (build 1170).

My broker, support were not able to suggest any solution.


Regards

Tony



MT4 terminal screenshot

 
Change your Volumes color in the Properties window, it is probably set to None.
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