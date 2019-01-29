Not seeing buy or sell levels on MT4 charts
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I am not seeing the buy or sell price levels indicated by lines on my MT4 terminal screen, similar to the way that the SL and TP are shown. ??
I have tried changing the background colour to see if the line is actually "white" or any other very pale colour - but nothing shows up.
This screenshot below is from my MT4 terminal window (build 1170).
My broker, support were not able to suggest any solution.
Regards
Tony