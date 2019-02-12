Indicators: WaveMTF
Nice indi. Thank you for sharing!
Could you explain what are the rules for switching signal "Move" ?
Automated-Trading:
Author: Roberto Jacobs
I like your coding style. Very nice.
Great coding, i like your indicator signal, very simply, thanks allot
Denton Hess:
I like your coding style. Very nice.
You are very nice too ^_^
widilye:
Great coding, i like your indicator signal, very simply, thanks allot
Great coding, i like your indicator signal, very simply, thanks allot
You are welcome ^_^
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WaveMTF:
Indicator WaveMTF Bull and Bear System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart. with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.
Author: Roberto Jacobs