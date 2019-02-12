Indicators: WaveMTF

New comment
 

WaveMTF:

Indicator WaveMTF Bull and Bear System with Signal and Alert for MetaTrader 4 with options to display signal on the chart. with Signal and Alert, email alert, Push Notification and option to display trader info and signal.

WaveMTF

Author: Roberto Jacobs

 

Nice indi. Thank you for sharing!

Could you explain what are the rules for switching signal "Move" ?

 
Automated-Trading:

WaveMTF:

Author: Roberto Jacobs

I like your coding style. Very nice.

 
Great coding, i like your indicator signal, very simply, thanks allot
 
Denton Hess:

I like your coding style. Very nice.

You are very nice too ^_^

 
widilye:
Great coding, i like your indicator signal, very simply, thanks allot

You are welcome ^_^

New comment