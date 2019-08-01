Where is the experts.. please help (Signal subscription not synchronized)

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Any one help me please, check attached vps Journal history, I followed the instructions carefully but still failed to copy signal provider positions.. Please I need your urgent help




Journal

 
omar168:

Any one help me please, check attached vps Journal history, I followed the instructions carefully but still failed to copy signal provider positions.. Please I need your urgent help





Trading is disabled for your broker account, you need to contact your broker with this screenshot and: trading disabled, message ASAP.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Trading is disabled for your broker account, you need to contact your broker with this screenshot and: trading disabled, message ASAP.

but I can place manual trades normally, is this something different ?

 
omar168:

but I can place manual trades normally, is this something different ?

This is strange, have you opened manual trades on the same instrument?

Contact your broker anyway with these errors in your VPS journal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

This is strange, have you opened manual trades on the same instrument?

Contact your broker anyway with these errors in your VPS journal.

I think I figured it out, I'm using eurusd m, my broker also have symbols end with letter "f" but they are not active, so when the signal provider open a EURUSD position, the system is mapping it automatically to EURUSD f , which is not active and can't be used to trade with!!!

I just contacted my broker and asked him to remove the letter f symbols but they refused!!

I don't know if there's any method to let the system map the positions with the correct symbols ???!
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