Where is the experts.. please help (Signal subscription not synchronized)
omar168:
Any one help me please, check attached vps Journal history, I followed the instructions carefully but still failed to copy signal provider positions.. Please I need your urgent help
Trading is disabled for your broker account, you need to contact your broker with this screenshot and: trading disabled, message ASAP.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Trading is disabled for your broker account, you need to contact your broker with this screenshot and: trading disabled, message ASAP.
but I can place manual trades normally, is this something different ?
Eleni Anna Branou:I think I figured it out, I'm using eurusd m, my broker also have symbols end with letter "f" but they are not active, so when the signal provider open a EURUSD position, the system is mapping it automatically to EURUSD f , which is not active and can't be used to trade with!!!
This is strange, have you opened manual trades on the same instrument?
Contact your broker anyway with these errors in your VPS journal.
I just contacted my broker and asked him to remove the letter f symbols but they refused!!
I don't know if there's any method to let the system map the positions with the correct symbols ???!
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Any one help me please, check attached vps Journal history, I followed the instructions carefully but still failed to copy signal provider positions.. Please I need your urgent help