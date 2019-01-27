Flat GUI panel for EA in MT4
You can have one made here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- www.mql5.com
Here is a brief explanation as to how this EA works: 1. The EA works with 5 indicators that determine the entry and exit conditions, distance between initial entry and pending order (Protection). 2. The EA uses a STOP loss for break even only if its initial trade goes in enough. Every initial trade will have a "Protection" pending order. If...
Maybe it will be not exactly the same, but after looking to several GUI libraries, I think EasyAndFastGUI here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703 would be my choice to do my EA panel.
Many thanks to Anatoli Kazharski!
Many thanks to Anatoli Kazharski!
EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces
- www.mql5.com
The EasyAndFastGUI library allows creating graphical interfaces for custom MQL programs.
Thanx... that's a really good reference...
...would have been nice to know BEFORE I started all of this.... flippn helll...
My project also started off with a simple GUI Spiovsan11.... so be careful what you wish for....
PS: Thanx Jim Dandy... I got a few "Nuggets" from you... was glad to see you on the Forum...
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I would like to have a panel in an EA like this one:
- some text with a chevron to open the panel.
- a flat panel with no title bar with buttons and edit boxes
Someone knows any similar example out there?