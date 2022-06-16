Experts: Pure Price Action+push notifications

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Pure Price Action+push notifications:
Pure Price Action EA trades with "Price Action" strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 1H time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik