How to provide a DEMO of your product in the MQL5 Market

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Hello,

I would like to know what is the correct way to provide a DEMO of an indicator in the MQL Market. I tried to find information about it and found nothing. Looking at some products users can clearly see that before the purchase a DEMO could be downloaded and the MQL engine keeps track of its downloads:

How is this done?

I also saw in the MQL marketplace developers who publish standalone DEMOs but as far as I read in the MQL Market rules, this is prohibited, right?

I'm currently lost... Could someone give me a hint?

Many thanks in advance!

;)

 

Any version you uplaod is restricted to strategy tester.

User can only backtest your product, he cannot run it live on demo account (the word is misleading).

You do not have to create a demo version of your product on your own; only uplaod. Anything else is done automatically.
 
Andreas Bauer:

Any version you uplaod is restricted to strategy tester.

User can only backtest your product, he cannot run it live on demo account (the word is misleading).

You do not have to create a demo version of your product on your own; only uplaod. Anything else is done automatically.

Oh, wow! Cool!

Thanks for the answer @Andreas Bauer !

Cheers!

;)

 
Flavio Jarabeck:

Oh, wow! Cool!

Thanks for the answer @Andreas Bauer !

Cheers!

;)

You're welcome :)

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